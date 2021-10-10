POTOMAC — Sarah Genevieve “Jenny” Clark, 99, of Hoopeston, formerly of Potomac, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Heritage Health, Hoopeston.
Mrs. Clark was born Oct. 14, 1921, near Newman, the middle child of 12 to Frank and Hester Mae (Waltz) Clark. She married Walter Wayne Romine in 1940. He preceded her in death in 1964. She later married John W.A. Clark in 1966. He preceded her in death in 2008.
She is survived by two sons, Walter Dwain (Lynn) Romine of Mesa, Ariz., and John (Susan) Romine of Fairmount; one stepdaughter, Joyce Romine of Potomac; six grandchildren, Zeressa (John) Wilkerson, Walter (Rita) Romine, Jennie (William) Dampier, John Michael Romine, Jamie (Roger) Gates and Jeff (Kim) Romine; 17 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Greene of Sneedsville, Tenn., and Martha Cherry of Hoopeston.
She was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.
Jenny enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening, raising chickens and spending time with her family. She was very active in her church, the Potomac Church of Christ. Jenny worked for several years as a nurse aide at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin, with Pastor Randy Walters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Potomac Church of Christ.
The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Mrs. Clark’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.