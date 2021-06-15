SIDNEY — Sarah R. Justus of rural Sidney passed away Sunday afternoon (June 13, 2021) at the age of 95.
She was born on May 12, 1926, a daughter of J. Carl and Daisy Ramsey, near Hendersonville, N.C.
She married Harry Justus on Jan. 1, 1948. He preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 1996.
Also preceding her in death was one sister, Beulah Morgan of Hendersonville.
Survivors include her very dear friend and companion, Richard (Dick) Clark.
Also, two sons, Jeffrey A. (Jeff) Justus and Craig E. Justus; two granddaughters; and a great-granddaughter.
Sarah loved being a wife and mother and was just a great person to be around.
She farmed alongside her husband for many years. As partners, they worked hard and built a successful farm operation. But above all, she was a great wife and mom.
Sarah enjoyed traveling with her husband, whether it was by airplane that they owned, by car and, in later years, they owned an RV and spend winters in Texas. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and playing the piano at the church.
Sarah was a member of Sidney Methodist Church, which became Countryside United Methodist Church, for many years. She played piano and sang in the choir for many years.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Countryside United Methodist Church or the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department.
Sarah will be cremated, and private family services will be held. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.