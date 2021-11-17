INDIANA, Pa. — Sarah Jean Mantel, 80, Indiana, Pa., died Saturday (Nov. 13, 2021) in Indiana, Pa.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1940, in Brewton, Ala., a daughter of the late Leon and Eugenia (Sellers) Mantel. She was the wife of Vaughn H. Clay Jr. of Indiana, Pa.
Sarah earned her DMA at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign. She was a professor emeritus of music at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, 27 years as director of opera and music theater.
Surviving children and family are Nayantara (Desai) and husband Brian Dean of Fruitland, Md., and Rakesh Desai of Portland, Ore.; stepchildren Vaughn H. Clay III and wife Lynne of Asbury Park, N.J., Robert Lackner Clay and wife Musiette of New Castle and Maghan Kara Clay of Rahway, N.J.; grandchildren Amara, Shaylon and Kethan Dean; stepgreat-grandchildren Keira and Madalyn Clay; and sister Anne Sellers Marks of Slidell, La.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA. A celebration of life service will be at 5 p.m. at funeral home.
Online condolences at rbfh.net.