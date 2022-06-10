ROSSVILLE — Sarah Roark, 83, died Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Church, 423 S. Third St., Hoopeston. Father Thomas Gibson will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Graveside committal rites will take place at noon Tuesday. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is in charge of arrangements.