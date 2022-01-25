MARRERO, La. — Sarah Ruth O’Neal Johnson, 45, of Marrero, La., passed away Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Ocshner West Bank Clinic, Gretna.
Sarah was born July 9, 1976, at Fort Sill, Okla., to Gary S. O’Neal and Jacquelyn E. Summers O’Neal.
Surviving her are husband, Dewight J. Johnson of Marrero; and son, Stephen, and daughter, Gloria, both of Baton Rouge. Also surviving are her parents, Jacquelyn Summers O’Neal of Champaign and Gary O’Neal (Anggraheni) of Surakarta, Indonesia; and brothers, Matthew O’Neal (Charlotte) of Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Timothy O’Neal (David) of McAlester, Okla.
From her earliest years, Sarah had a beautiful smile and infectious laugh. She was a free spirit who loved passionately and wanted to bring people together. She had great empathy for anyone in need, an innocent belief in the inherent goodness of others, and would step in to help without hesitation. Her driving passion was her family — Stevie Weevie and Glo — and building a loving, happy home for them. Sarah loved animals, especially cats, and from her childhood on happily adopted any stray that crossed her path. Sarah felt a connection to vibrant colors and compared herself to a unicorn, colorful, strong and free. She loved music and singing along to Milli Vanilli when with her mom. Sarah will be profoundly missed and forever hold a cherished place in all of our hearts.
Bagnell and Son Funeral Home, Covington, La., is entrusted with cremation arrangements. A memorial will be held at a later date.