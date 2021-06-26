Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.