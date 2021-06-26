Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
BLOOMINGTON — Sasha Gale Cook, 28, of Bloomington died at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday (June 22, 2021) at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.