CLINTON — Scott Allan Mason, 54, of Clinton, died at 11:02 a.m. Friday (Sept. 9, 2022) at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is in charge of arrangements.