ST. JOSEPH — Carl "Scott" Hunter, 81, of St. Joseph passed away at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 27, 2022) at ClarkLindsey, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. Pastor Kathy Murphy will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Scott was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Urbana, the son of Carl E. and Edna (Scott) Hunter. He married Darlena Kay Richards on Sept. 23, 1962. She preceded him in death on July 20, 2010.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Christine Farris of Pikeville, Tenn., and Pamela Jill (Todd) Young of Monticello; three grandchildren, Meghan (Thomas) Foust, Devyn (Spring) Morgan and Thomas M. Young; sisters, Helen Joyce (Jim) Staff of Vandalia and Betty Joan Butkus of Woodstock; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Mary Ellen Hunter, Carolyn Sue Pinney and Judy Seaton.
Scott was a 1958 graduate of Champaign High School. He started in the newspaper business at a young age delivering papers in Vandalia. He continued that by working in The News-Gazette mailroom in high school. After high school, he went to work for the Urbana Courier in the pressroom as an apprentice, moving on to journeyman then night pressroom foreman. When the Courier closed, Scott and Darlena started The Leader Newspaper in Ogden, printing the first paper on June 14, 1979. Everyone received a copy in their coverage area in the mail.
He retired and sold the paper to care for his wife and spend more time with his family. Scott had a great sense of humor and was just a little stubborn. He liked spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, enjoying the outdoors, traveling and watching football games and Illini basketball games. His hobbies were woodworking and making clocks. He joined the C-U Woodworkers in 2010. Scott also liked to talk history and politics.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at freesefh.com.