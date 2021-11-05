WINTER, Wis. — Scott Alexander Martin, 67, formerly of Gibson City, passed away peacefully with Peggy by his side on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at home.
Scott was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Gibson City, to Stanley and Patricia Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Darrell Martin and Randy Martin; and beloved niece, Brooke Martin.
Surviving are his partner, Peggy Wheeler; brothers, John (Linda) Martin of Gibson City and Dale (Susan) Martin of Lincoln, Neb.; sister-in-law, Margo Martin of Gibson City; nephew, Andrew (Chloe); and niece, Stephanie Martin of Chicago.
Scott graduated from Gibson City High School in 1972. Scott worked at Peoples Gas for 19 years and retired from Allstate Insurance Company in Northbrook. In his spare time, Scott enjoyed watching the Colts and Illini teams, in addition to fishing, reading and listening to music.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorials can be made in Scott’s name directly to the Gibson Area Flood Relief Fund.