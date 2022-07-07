Scott Seppi Jul 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTON — Scott Matthew Seppi, 46, of Clinton died at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday (July 5, 2022) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.Private family services will be held at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos