MIAMI — Jesus wore the crown of thorns for me.
Scott Andrew Sullivan, 57, of Miami, formerly of Danville, passed away to his savior’s presence Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home.
Scott was born May 25, 1963, youngest son of Jere Sullivan and Belva (Burch) Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his father in 2007. Scott married Susan Rasche; she survives.
He is survived by two beloved sons, Nathan (Katherine) Sullivan of Minneapolis and Matthew Sullivan of Denver; mother, Belva (Burch) Sullivan, and brothers, Troy (Cheryl) Sullivan and Kip Sullivan, all of Danville; three nephews, Aaron, Shawn and Craig Sullivan; two nieces, Kelly Neither and Amber Sullivan; and eight great-nephews and eight great-nieces. He will be missed dearly by his family and the people who loved him.
Scott played youth football for Ellsworth and Oakwood. He is a graduate of First Baptist Christian School, Hope Christian High School and Illinois State University. He earned his Army commission through Officer Candidate School, Fort Benning, Ga. He served 10 years on active duty at a variety of posts across the country and oversees serving in positions as rifle platoon leader, TOW platoon leader, assistant operations officer, company executive officer and company commander.
In the reserves, he serviced as the brigade planning officer and brigade anti-terrorism officer. He was deployed to Afghanistan, where he served as both the deputy commanding officer of the Provincial Reconstruction Team — Panjshir as well as the officer-in-charge of the Civil-Military Support Team — Parwan, where he lived and worked with the South Korean 308th Civil Affairs Brigade.
As a reserve officer, he received a master certificate in the Security Stability and Development in Comply Operation Course from the Navy Postgraduate School of Monterey, Calif.
Scott attained the rank of lieutenant colonel in his 12-year service of his country. He cherished his fellow comrades and has stayed in contact with many of them. He often said, “If they knew how much I enjoyed this, they wouldn’t pay me.” He was a loyal friend.
He was a true Chicago Cubs fan since age 12 through the best and worst years. He displayed the “W” flag for pictures wherever he traveled. He was an avid diverse reader, especially of military history.
Scott was presently employed at the U.S. Southern Command Headquarters in Doral, Fla., in Civil Affairs for the U.S. Department of Defense contracting in Central America.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Aaron Kimmel. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be held the evening prior on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vermilion County Handicap Association or the Wounded Warrior Project.
You Are Not Forgotten
You are not Forgotten, loved one. Nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory last. We will remember thee. We will miss you now, our hearts are sore. As time goes by, we’ll miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, no one can fill your vacant place.