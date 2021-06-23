ATWOOD — Robert “Scott” Taylor, 68, of Atwood passed away Friday (June 18, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Scott was born on Sept. 17, 1952, in Danville, to parents Virgil and Lena (Burrus) Taylor. He married his wife, Brenda (Garner), on Dec. 20, 1971, in Decatur. Scott was a longtime Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears fan. In his free time, Scott loved fishing, bowling and playing softball. Scott retired from the Champaign school district, where he worked in the custodial department for eight years.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Sondra DeRaps and Sandra Taylor.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Taylor of Atwood; sons, Robert (Brandon) Taylor of Urbana and Shawn (Megan) Taylor of Pelion, S.C.; daughter, Kelli (Joshua) Steffey; granddaughter, Katjanna Dickey of Wauwatosa, Wis.; and sisters Dorothy (Jerry) Gritton of Decatur and Donna Edington of Danville.
Cremation rights have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church, 231 N. Illinois, Atwood. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.