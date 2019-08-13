URBANA — Scotty R. Kirby of Urbana passed away Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) at home.
At Scotty’s request, there will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded with a private interment at a later date.
Scotty was born Feb. 28, 1936, in Urbana, the youngest of 12 children of Addison and Flossie Thompson Kirby, residents of Sidney. He graduated from Unity High School in 1955 and served from 1955 to 1957 in the U.S. Army 3rd Armored Division Company A, 709th Tank Battalion, in Germany.
He worked for the Illinois Central/ICG/Canadian National Railroad and retired in 1998 after 40 years of service.
He married Linda Lane on Feb. 20, 1960. She survives, along with two sons, Kenneth (Connie) and David (Darla); three grandchildren, Lane (Elizabeth) Kirby, Kaitlyn (Nick) Brucker and Korynn (fiance Andy Bensyl) Kirby; and three stepgranddaughters; Natalie (Jacob) Barr, Anna Ramirez and Michele Ramirez. There is also one great-granddaughter, Ava Barr. Also surviving are two sisters, Phyllis (Dick) Mumm and Viola (late Louis) White, along with several nieces and nephews.
Scotty was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and seven sisters.
We would like to express thanks to Carle Hospice, who provided our family with wonderful care, and the Gallo family for their great help.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials in Scotty’s memory may be made to the St. Joseph Township Fire Department or the Swearingen Library.
Arrangements are being handled by Freese Funeral Home, Sidney.