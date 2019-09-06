CATLIN — Sean M. Ferguson, 45, formerly of Catlin, passed away on July 14, 2019, in Switzerland. He had made his current home in Therwill, Switzerland.
Sean was born Jan. 17, 1974, in Danville, to Harry and Brenda Goldsmith Ferguson. He married Alexandra Aerni on Aug. 25, 2000, in Danville.
Alexandra survives, as well as one son, Connor William Ferguson, 15, and one daughter, Jullian Taylor Ferguson, 11; his father, Harry Ferguson of Decatur; mother and stepfather, Brenda (John) Young of Bismarck; one brother, Jonathan Ferguson of Michigan; two stepbrothers, Douglas Young of Bismarck and Michael Young of Danville; one stepsister, Angela (Chris) Arkins of Indianapolis; and a special family friend, Sandy Schulz.
He participated in basketball and track at Catlin High School and also played the trumpet in the school band.
Sean left his home in Catlin and served in the U.S. Navy for eight years; serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln for 12 months and the USS America for six months, Sean saw many exotic places during his tours. He was involved in aircraft communications and served as a communications equipment technician. He achieved the Meritorious Unit Commendation Award two times, two Good Conduct Awards and the Armed Services Expeditionary Medal, as well as the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. After the military, he was an avionic engineer for Jet Aviation in Switzerland. His pastimes included remote control cars and being with his friends.
A service to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Sean will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Catlin United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will follow at a later date in Gundy Cemetery in Bismarck. Memorials may be made to the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is assisting the Ferguson family with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.robisonchapel.com.