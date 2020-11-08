ATWOOD — Selma Mae Collins, 82, of Atwood passed away at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her residence.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Selma was born May 21, 1938, in Chesterville, the daughter of Robert and Mabel Hanson Ginder. She married Kenneth Wayne Collins on June 22, 1957, in Arthur. He preceded her in death on July 9, 2015.
Surviving are her children, Catherine Collins Kaalberg of Champaign, Brenda (Bob) Bialeschki of Atwood and Wayne (Rhonda) Collins of Urbana; grandchildren, Austin Bialeschki and fiancé Amy Bierman, Bailey Bialeschki, Matthew (Chelsea) Sawyer, Heather (DJ) Domsky, Andrea (Matt) Pavelski, Ryan Wheeler, Chad (Leslie) Hinton and Erica Rickords; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Bobby) Ginder of Santa Fe, N.M.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Selma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Atwood. She loved sewing and working in her rose bed. Selma loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.
