LINDEN, Tenn. — Mr. Shaheed "Leroy" Terry, 72, of Champaign passed away at his home Friday (March 13, 2020) in Linden, Tenn., surrounded by his son and wife.
Mr. Terry was born in Champaign to Mrs. Lillie M. (Lewis) Terry and the late John E. Terry on Oct. 24, 1947. He served in the U.S. Army in the 1960s, completing two tours in Vietnam.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Michelle Roberts Terry; a son, Joshua Nickerson; a daughter; a sister, Bonnie Leshoure; and a brother, Charles Terry; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the second oldest of five children. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.