CHAMPAIGN — Shane “Bubba” Wesley Martin, 35, of Champaign, formerly of Danville, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Shane was born on Feb. 18, 1986, in Urbana, the son of Russell and Christine (Newberry) Martin.
Survivors include his parents, Christine Martin of Covington, Ind., and Russell (Marilyn Mullens) Martin of Whitesville, W.Va.; two sisters, Jessica (Donald) Toth of Westville and Nicole Martin of Covington, Ind.; his maternal grandparents, John and Beverly Newberry of Danville; his paternal grandmother, Elaine Martin of Danville; one uncle, Don Martin of Danville; one aunt, Amy Newberry of Danville; a cousin, Audrey Shumate; two nieces, Leah Martin and Arabelle Toth; one nephew, Gavin Toth; and special family friends Shawn Maynor, Linda and Randy Johnson, Jeff Williams, and Renee Ferrell and family.
Shane was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Martin, and an uncle, Joseph Martin.
Shane worked at Kraft/Heinz in Champaign for over 16 years, where he had many good friends. He enjoyed spending his free time participating in outdoor sports, fishing, riding his Harley-Davidson, and collecting and watching a variety of movies and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Shane will always be so loved by his family and friends. He was our protector, rock, giver, jokester, movie buff, and even though he was a tough guy, he was our big teddy bear! We know you are now our own special star in the sky.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Cremation Rites will be accorded. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or services wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots, a United States Marine Corps Reserve program to brighten the lives of many children at Christmas.
Please join Shane’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.