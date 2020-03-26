SAVOY — Shanna Marie Standifer, age 48, of Savoy passed away at home at 9:06 a.m. Sunday (March 22, 2020). Her beloved mom and sister were by her side as Jesus eased her into her chair at her banquet table. Shanna fought a courageous battle against breast cancer the last 20 months of her life.
Shanna is survived by her favorite ginger, her son, Zane R. Richardson; mother, Sue C. Standifer; father, Charles D. Standifer; sister, Talor S. Ray; brother-in-law, Tim W. Ray; her favorite nephew, Mason C. Ray; and many relatives whom she kept in touch with and loved.
Shanna married Ryan Richardson (he survives) in June 1993. In spite of their marriage ending, Shanna was grateful for the gift of their son, Zane.
Shanna married Matthew Christensen (he survives) in June 1999. In spite of their marriage ending, Matt remains a "bonus dad" to Zane.
Shanna was born Sept. 30, 1971, in Jeffersonville, Ind. Growing up, she lived in various states, but Charlestown, Ind., remained her childhood home. She kept in touch with many relatives and friends from her childhood home throughout her life. Shanna moved to Urbana in 1985, calling this her home until her passing.
Shanna graduated from Urbana High School in 1989. She enjoyed celebrating her 30th reunion with classmates in July 2019.
Shanna's pride and joy was being a mom to her son, Zane. When he began school, she began volunteering there. This led to a permanent position within the Rantoul City Schools of Broad Meadow and Pleasant Acres, where she was lovingly referred to as "Mrs. C."
Shanna's love of cooking led to a position with The Vineyard Church, Urbana. Throughout her years there, she lovingly prepared thousands of meals for staff, volunteers and events, throwing in a dash of humor, a side of wit and comical one-liners. In addition, she was a youth leader and assisted with Alpha.
Since 2014, she proudly served the community through MTD, working as a driver and dispatcher with C-CARTS. Her outgoing personality, respect for all people and ability to talk and drive at the same time made this a perfect fit for her.
Shanna had a great sense of humor and loved animals, especially her cats, and enjoyed cooking and eating meals with family and friends. She had an infectious smile, gave great hugs and never met a stranger.
Her family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Carle Oncology, Carle Infusion, Carle Palliative Care and Carle Hospice, who treated her with respect and laughed at all of her jokes.
A celebration of Shanna's life will be held later this spring at CU Church at the Webber Street location, with Hank Sanford officiating.
Memorials in Shanna's honor may be made to DSC (Developmental Services Center).
Funeral arrangements were carried out by Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.