SADORUS — Shannon Renee Lybarger, 43, of Sadorus went home to Jesus on Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022).
Shannon was born Nov. 13, 1978, in Decatur. She married Daniel Lybarger on June 16, 2001, in Sadorus. Shannon graduated from Mahomet High School in 1997 and from Eastern Illinois University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in industrial technology. Shannon was employed as an electrical design specialist in Facilities & Services at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Shannon was known for her ever-present smile, positive attitude and love of Jesus. She was a co-leader of the Sadorus 4-H All-Stars club for 13 years. Additionally, Shannon was well known in the engineering community as a dependable and meticulous electrical engineer designer, having worked in the field for over 20 years.
Shannon loved animals, nature, being outdoors, shed hunting, cooking, gardening, hiking and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Shannon’s two happiest days were when her daughters, Morgan Renee and Sade Jean, were born. They survive. Also surviving are her parents, Mike and Shirley Bily; quadruplet siblings, Clinton (Lida) Dietrich, Stacie (Sean) Jordan and Sarah (Carlos) McField; mother-in-law, Rita Lybarger; sister-in-law, Tammy Lybarger; and special friend, Lori (Jared) Gregg.
Shannon was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; and grandparents, Edwin and Berniece Pearce and Francis and Norma Dietrich.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sadorus. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono.
Memorial donations may be made to 4-H Memorial Camp and accepted by Freese Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.