MAHOMET — Shari Ann Day, 55, of Mahomet passed away Monday (May 3, 2021) at home, surrounded by family.
Shari Ann was born Nov. 19, 1965, to Sharon (Mackey) and Fred Daniels, in Champaign.
She married the love of her life, Kevin Day, on May 12, 1990, in Champaign. They walked hand-in-hand in love for 31 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Day of Mahomet; daughter, Ashlie (Drew) Hannagan of Royal; son, Zackary (Lauren) Day of Avon, Ind.; brother, Davin Daniels of Portland, Ore.; nephews, Orion and Alexander Daniels of Portland; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and three “grandpups,” which were her world, Maverick, Goose and Milo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Sharon Daniels; father-in-law, Gary Day; and mother-in-law, Lynita Day.
Shari attended Mahomet High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Illinois. She worked for the University of Illinois for 20 years, a majority of that time spent as an administrative assistant for the sociology department.
Shari enjoyed baking pies with Kevin, canning vegetables out of her garden, cheering on her kids from the stands, and spending time with family. Later in life, Shari enjoyed quilting. She spent many weekends with her sewing ladies, was prided by gifting quilts to others and giving her annual Christmas cookie trays. She was a loving, compassionate and devoted wife, mother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who were touched with her love.
Services for Sheri will be private. She will be interred at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath.
Contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society in Shari’s honor.
