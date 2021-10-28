WESTVILLE — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my wife and best friend, Shari L. Toth, on Tuesday (Oct. 26, 2021) after a four-year fight with cancer.
Shari was born in Danville on March 21, 1966, the daughter of Richard Slazas and Donna Orlea, both of whom preceded her in death.
She leaves behind her husband, Matthew; two sons, David (Megan) Toth and Jason (Krista) Toth; and brother, John Slazas; along with her nephew, Justin.
Shari was a graduate of Westville High, DACC and Eastern Illinois, from which she received her bachelor’s degree in human resources.
Shari spent 28 years of her career working in the HR department at Lakeview/Provena/Presence Hospital as a benefits coordinator, where she was able to display her willingness to help others often. Her helpful trait was rewarded by her being named Partner of the Year in 1996 and the Rise award winner in 2007. She then continued her career at CCMSI until she was no longer able to work.
That same willingness at work carried over into her personal life as a was evident by her commitment to running the concession stand of the Westville Rec League, being a member of Westville Santa’s Anonymous for over 10 years or organizing recognition of the players on David and Jason’s football/baseball teams. Recently, Shari brought Westville Rocks to the area, a social media/family event that includes painting/hunting for/posting theme decorated rocks that has since been adopted by several other area communities. She most recently found a passion for button/diamond art, which she has shared with many friends and family members.
Shari loved to travel, and we have created many great memories with our trips to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Dominican Republic, Hawaii, Bahamas, Las Vegas and visiting our very close friends in Florida. Her idea of a perfect day was having her toes in the sand and a blue margarita in her hand. When not traveling, her biggest passion was proudly watching her sons play sports. Shari also enjoyed going to various country or rock concerts, plays or any other type of live performance.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. As were her wishes, she will be accorded cremation rites. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.