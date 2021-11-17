VERO BEACH, Fla. — Sharlynn Hewitt, 68, passed away on Oct. 20, 2021, at home in Vero Beach, Fla., surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1953, in Danville, a daughter of Paul E. and Phyllis (High) Becker. She moved to Vero Beach in 1972 from Catlin. She was a graduate of Catlin High School, Class of 1971.
Sharylnn retired in 2010 to spend time with her family. She enjoyed her many years of work with Merrill Lynch as a licensed financial sales assistant. She was a member of Fellsmere Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother, Phyllis High Becker; sisters, Paula Clawson (Jeff Wakeland) and Mary (Mike) Clawson; brother, William Becker; daughter, Melanie (Joshua) Pacot-Stansberry; son, Cody Hewitt (Destiny Mapp); and grandchildren, Chaz, Alley, Kiera, Malikai and Kyle.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Hewitt; father, Paul Becker; sister, Teresa Becker; and sister-in-law, Cindy Becker.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Catlin Church of Christ.