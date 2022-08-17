WINDSOR — Sharon Marie Aultman, 70, of Windsor passed away Monday (Aug. 15, 2022) in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Sharon was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in Urbana, the daughter of Shelda (McGraw) Bowers. She married Gregory Wayne Aultman, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 1970. Later in life, she enjoyed many years with her companion and business partner, Harold “Lynnie” Komnick, before his passing on Dec. 17, 2008. Sharon owned and operated Sit-N-Sip in Shelbyville for 20 years. She was a member of A.B.A.T.E., Old River Chapter, a longtime member of Moose Lodge 1294 and a past member of the American Legion Post 81, all of Shelbyville. Sharon enjoyed bowling, fishing, reading and time shared with family and friends.
Surviving are her children, David (Sylvia) Aultman of Rantoul, Jolynn Aultman of Shelbyville and Shawn (Julia Morris) Aultman of Rantoul; grandchildren, Joslynn Ralph of Herrin, Corban Aultman of Shelbyville, Christian Thompson of Rantoul and Aden Aultman of Rantoul; great-grandson, River Corder of Herrin; sister, Donna Bessett of Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; husband, Gregory Wayne Aultman; companion, Harold “Lynnie” Komnick; brother, Robert; and sister, Peggy.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville, followed by a celebration of life at Sit-N-Sip in Shelbyville.
Lockart-Green Funeral Home is assisting the family. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.