ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Sharon Beauvois Boland, 81, passed this life peacefully on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at home in St. Augustine, Fla., surrounded by family.
She was born March 3, 1941, in Westville to Alex and Nellie Nagrodski Beauvois. She attended Westville grade schools and graduated from Georgetown High School in 1959. She married Dave Boland of Georgetown in 1959, and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage before his passing in 2020.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donald.
Sharon is survived by two sons, Dennis of St. Augustine, Fla., and David (Stacey) of Barnesville, Ga.; a daughter, Denise Courtney (Tom) of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Janet Morgan of Evansville, Ind., and two brothers, Alex Beauvois (Karen) of Prospect, Ky., and Richard Beauvois (Nancy) of Westville.
Per her wishes, she was cremated and private services were held for family.