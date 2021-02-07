CHAMPAIGN — Sharon L. Bielert, 79, of Champaign peacefully passed away at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sharon was born April 25, 1941, in Urbana, a daughter of Robert and Vella Collins Logan. She married Raymond Bielert on Dec. 21, 1958, in Champaign.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ray, of Champaign; two sons, Scott Bielert of Marshall and Brad Bielert of Champaign; two grandchildren, Christopher Bielert and Keyaira Bielert; a great-grandson, Leland Grey Gunter; and a sister, Judy Warmbier of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Robert Bielert Jr.; and two brothers, Jack Logan and Bobby Logan.
Sharon was a dog groomer for over 43 years, serving over 3,000 customers over that time. She also bred championship miniature schnauzers who found homes all over the United States.
She was an avid gardener and could grow anything, which was evident throughout her yard, and she loved to feed and watch birds that would gather at her over 20 bird feeders. She also loved rabbits and listening to Elvis.
Sharon was an amazingly caring person who was always there for her family. She was incredibly strong, hardworking and very creative. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
