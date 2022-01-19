URBANA — Sharon Denise Bright, 56, of Urbana passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 20, at Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with services following at noon. Officiant will be Bishop Lloyd E. Gwin. Final interment will immediately follow services at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Urbana.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.