OAKWOOD — Sharon L. Brown, 68, of Oakwood passed away at 5:26 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born on March 18, 1954, in Terre Haute, Ind., the daughter of Della Louise Carpenter Bowman. She married Joe L. Brown on Sept. 9, 1969, in Clintwood, Va. He preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 2019.
Survivors include one daughter, Melissa Brown of Potomac; one brother, Gerry Bowman of Potomac; and one aunt, Myrtle Carpenter of Clinton, Ind. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Sharon retired from Sullivan Parkhill, where she was a service adviser. She loved nature, her yard, and her flowers. She also loved her cats.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is assisting the family with service details. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.