RANTOUL — Sharon Kay Caldwell, 77, of Rantoul passed away Saturday evening (Nov. 13, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Aug. 9, 1944, in Urbana, a daughter of Joseph P. and Margurette (Quinlan) McNamara. She married Mark Caldwell on Oct. 22, 1975, in Paxton. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Tami (Tim) Finke of Carmel, Ind., Shurrel Brantley of Rantoul, Malissa Vincent of Rantoul and Matt Caldwell of Rantoul; four grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Kayle and Kelsey; eight great-grandchildren, Bryer, Karley, Alyson, Cayden, Izayah, Jordyn, Brayden and Ruby; and a brother, Joe McNamara Jr. of Palm Springs, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sharon was a graduate of Rantoul Township High School. She worked as deputy recorder for Champaign County for over 30 years. She then worked for United Fuel in Rantoul for four years. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, where she served in various roles. She also volunteered at Bethany Park Clothing Center on behalf of the church. She loved her family and enjoyed time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 Friday morning at St. Malachy Church, Rantoul. Father Joel Phelps will officiate. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.
Memorials may be made to the Henry J. Smith Trust.