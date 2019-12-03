URBANA — Sharon Kay McDade-Carswell, 73 of Urbana passed away at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private family graveside services will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Rd., Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sharon was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Urbana, a daughter of William and Ruth (King) McDade. She married Forrest John “Bud” Carswell on April 11, 1964. He preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2011. Survivors include two sons, Vernon (Tammy) Carswell of Urbana and Tony (Jennifer) Carswell of Savoy; grandchildren include Brandon Carswell, Olivia Carswell and Audrey Carswell. Sharon was also preceded in death by her parents, siblings Betty Byers, Deloris Thorton, John McDade, Richard McDade, Don McDade and Bill McDade. Surviving are sisters Ruth Ann Stumpf and Betty Uher.
Sharon was a homemaker and had worked for Champaign and Urbana K-mart stores, as well as Town and Country Apartments in Urbana.