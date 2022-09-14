DANVILLE — Sharon Clem, 84, of Danville passed away at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Sharon was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Danville, the daughter of Verlin Paul and Marian Ilene (Calhoun) Elliott. She first married Richard Nohmer, who survives, and later married Robert Clem on Dec. 26, 1988; he preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2020.
Survivors include two sons, Bill (Cindy) Nohmer of Tilton and Ron (Colleen) Nohmer of Paxton; a daughter, Trudy McDade of Champaign; four stepsons, Douglas and Kelly Clem, both of Columbia, Mo., Bryan Clem of Danville and Bradley Clem of Bend, Ore.; 12 grandchildren, Paige, Dylan, Josh, Tyler, Jessica, Kasi, Taryn, Amanda, Jodi, Stephanie, Tricia and Xavier; 19 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Tina Nohmer of Sarasota, Fla.; a caring stepsister, Marguerite Blakeney of Hawbuck; and a special friend, Karen Learnard of Georgetown.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Clem; a son, Ray Nohmer; and an infant son, Richard Nohmer Jr.
Sharon attended Morey Chapel Church of Christ in Georgetown and was an avid Bunco player, maintaining decades-long friendships with several of her Bunco Club members. She loved all kinds of music and dancing, from big band to jazz and country to rock and from swing dancing to polka. She never knew a stranger and loved obscure adventures.
A graveside celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Spring Hill Cemetery, 301 E. Voorhees St., Danville. Gary Milton will officiate.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please join Sharon’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.