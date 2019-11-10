URBANA — Sharon L. Cook, 78, of Urbana, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 5, 2019) at Brookdale Senior Living, Urbana.
Sharon was born Oct. 16, 1941, in Urbana, the daughter of Seymour and Helen Lewis. She was one of seven children. She married David Cook on May 16, 1965, in Urbana, and he survives.
Sharon is also survived by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Coyne of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Blair Ann Coyne of St. Joseph and Justin Awalt of Orange County, Calif.; and great-grandchildren, Cain Awalt and Jax Awalt, also of Orange County.
Sharon graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1960 and was a telephone operator at Illinois Bell, which later became AT&T. She retired after 30 years of service. She enjoyed being with her family and spent the next years traveling and assisting them in their businesses. She enjoyed, for entertainment, playing slot machines.
The Cook family sincerely appreciates the care and caring of Harbor Light Hospice and its staff and the Brookdale Senior Living staff and facilities with Sharon’s seven-year battle with cancer.
There are no services planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.