WESTVILLE — Sharon Marie Cox, 78, of Westville passed away at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on April 15, 1942, in Clinton, Ind., the daughter of Hershel and Mattie (Douglas) Steele.
Sharon will be missed by her daughter, Crystal English of Westville; brothers, Donald Steele and Harry Hinkle; grandchildren, Justin (Kristen) English, Ashley (Mike Acord) English and Johnny (Bobbie Jo Price) English; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Avery, Aubrey, Cash, Brooklynn, Annalynn, Caiden and, due in February, Maxlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Erick; brothers, Robert Hinkle and James Hinkle; and sisters, Betty Krebs, Beverly McBeath, Phyllis Neild and Genevieve Newell.
Sharon enjoyed watching the Illini and St. Louis Cardinals and playing bingo. Sharon was known to love to chew gum and was almost never without it. She enjoyed taking care of her daughter and grandkids and being able to spend time with family and her best friend, Sue English. She loved her granddogs, Chico and JJ. She gained a special nickname, Trouble, from her time at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman, as well as a special thank-you to the staff for their care. She will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of her life will be private family although a public visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. Due to health concerns, face masks must be worn and social distancing practiced by all visitors. She will be laid to rest in Thomas Cemetery, Newport, Ind.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to the donor’s choice of charity. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.