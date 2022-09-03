CHAMPAIGN — Sharon A. Davis, 80, of Champaign passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Sharon was born to Edward and Lorayne George in Rock Island on Aug. 12, 1942. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1960. She then earned a degree in English from the University of Illinois in 1964 and married Lyndel Davis, with whom she settled in Champaign and raised two daughters. She enjoyed a long career as the head of circulation services at the Champaign Public Library, retiring in 2004.
Sharon loved working with the public at the library, especially children. She was truly a people person and would talk to anyone! Sharon’s parents were from Brainerd, Minn., and she grew up spending vacations on Minnesota lakes, a tradition she continued with her own family. She loved reading and buying books (two separate hobbies); knitting beautiful sweaters, baby blankets and Christmas stockings; and she had a great interest in architecture, especially the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. Sharon loved a good road trip with friends, family or by herself. She was a lifelong learner, reading books on any subject that piqued her interest and taking OLLI classes after retirement. One of her favorite pastimes was going to lunch and a bookstore with her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann (David) Lindgren of Orland Park and Jennifer (Matthew) Henshaw of Urbana; two granddaughters, Erika and Amanda Lindgren of Orland Park; a brother, Vernon (Bette) George of McLean, Va.; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, on Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reading Is Fundamental at rif.org. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.