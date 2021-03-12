HOMER — Sharon L. Dawson, 77, of Homer passed away at 5:26 p.m. Monday (March 8, 2021) at home.
She was born March 19, 1943, in Mattoon, the daughter of William Elvin and Frances Louise (Titus) Dillman. She married Eugene Allen Dawson, and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Crystal L. Dawson (Mary K. Anderson), Joann M. Dawkins (John) and Juanita M. Stanley (Doug Pruitt); grandchildren, Michael, Thomas, Cassye, James, Susanne Aaron, Brandi, Stephanie, Nathan, Thomas and A.J.; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Carson N. Dillman; sister, Garrie L. Dawson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Pamela Monroe; a brother, Tony Dillman; a daughter, Bernice I. Burton; and a granddaughter, Ashley D. Stanley.
Sharon attended high school and graduated from college and CNA training. She worked for Citizens Gas & Coke as a secretary in Indianapolis, as a CNA at the former Carle Arbours Nursing Home in Savoy and at Hardees in Champaign. She loved crocheting, cooking and her family.
Special thanks to OSF Hospice, Carle Home Health Care, Christie Clinic, OSF Hospital and Homer Rescue Team.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Pastor Heju Nam will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service with burial in Stearns Cemetery, Fithian.
