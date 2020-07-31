CLAREMONT, Calif. — Sharon J. Ellis, 75, formerly of Danville, died Tuesday (July 28, 2020) in Claremont, Calif.
She was born in Danville on Aug. 24, 1944, to Robert and Doris (Hinton) Ellis. Sherry graduated from Danville High School in 1962.
After raising her two children in Danville, Sherry relocated to North San Diego County and started her next chapter in life. She began working in residential real estate sales, as well as a career in modeling, commercials and print work.
Sherry attended Santa Monica College before launching, and actively managing, multiple business ventures in Southern California and South Florida. She was entrepreneurial in spirit and always looked for new challenges, experiences and opportunities.
While initially returning to her roots to retire in Danville, she eventually returned to the West Coast. She settled in Orange County to be near her family and to enjoy the Southern California lifestyle that she embraced.
Those who knew her best will miss her reliably upbeat personality, unbridled exuberance and keen sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter, Lauren (Jan) Roselle of Claremont, Calif.; son, Jared Hensley Goldstein of San Francisco; sister, Sally Wright (Ellis) of Danville; grandsons, Richard and Jesse Roselle; and best friend of over 40 years, Nancy (Gary) Erickson.