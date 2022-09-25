CHAMPAIGN — Sharon A. Frazier, 83, of Champaign passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home.
She was born June 28, 1939, in Crossville, the daughter of Maurice and Mary (Crowder) Sturm. She married Roy P. Frazier in 1961, and he preceded her in death.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Leslie (Mark) Seaman and Erica Roderick; grandchildren, Dustin (Abby) Seaman and Megan Roderick; and great-grandchildren, Griffin Seaman and soon-to-be-baby-brother Seaman and Oakleigh Roderick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Mary Sturm, and daughter, Melissa Frazier Murphy (Jan. 30, 2020).
Sharon attended school at Crossville High School and Deaconess Hospital. She was a registered nurse and worked at Carle Foundation Hospital, Burnham City Hospital and Mercy Hospital during her nursing career. She later was the owner/manager of Needleworks, Inc. in Champaign for over 30 years. She enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, knitting and sewing and traveling. Needleworks was a gathering place for many in the community, and she always enjoyed providing personal one-on-one training to all of her customers, and she enjoyed all of the days that community members would come in and sit and chat and knit, quilt and cross-stitch.
Private graveside services will be held at Prairie View Cemetery, Savoy. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.