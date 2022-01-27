PAXTON — Sharon M. Gerber, 82, of Champaign passed away Monday (Jan. 24, 2022).
She was able to celebrate 60 years of marriage with Don in 2021 before he preceded her in death on Oct. 24, 2021. She passed away quietly in her sleep surrounded by family and friends.
Sharon was the ninth child out of 10 born to Victor Brooks and Beulah (Cox) Brooks on Nov. 15, 1939, in Newton. Sharon graduated from Newton High School in 1957. After graduating, she attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, where she met her future husband, Don. They married on Aug. 13, 1961.
After starting a family, she went back to school and finished her bachelor's in elementary education in 1980. Sharon retired after 18 years as an administrative secretary at First United Methodist Church in Champaign. She began her career while at school in Carbondale, where she was the church secretary at Grace United Methodist Church. She ran a small daycare while her children were younger and then worked in Champaign Unit 4 schools as a substitute teacher for a number of years. She also worked at Sears in the catalog department for 10 years. Sharon loved her work and helping anyone who needed assistance.
She loved her family and enjoyed her grandchildren tremendously. She especially enjoyed each summer when the grandchildren would all be in town for vacation Bible school. Sharon enjoyed reading, cooking and traveling to visit friends and family around the country. With a warm smile and a big hug, she made everyone feel welcome.
Sharon was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Champaign, having been a parishioner for over 50 years in addition to working there. She was involved in UMW, teaching Sunday school, leading Bible studies and facilitating fellowship groups of all ages. She was also a volunteer with Carle Auxiliary for several years.
She is survived by four children, Dawn (Peter) Beyler of Champaign, Susan (John Paul) Miceli of Lombard, David (Dana) Gerber of Louisville, Ky., and Debra (Steve) Holzgraefe of Prior Lake, Minn.; her brother, Larry (Connie) Brooks of Newton; brother-in-law, Vernon Gerber of Aurora; and grandchildren, Chad (Ashley) Beyler of Champaign, Krista (Miguel) Ocampo of Chicago, Alexandra Miceli of New Orleans, Daniel Miceli of Chicago and Katie Gerber and Will Gerber of Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Herbert Brooks, Betty Brooks, Kenneth Brooks, Wanda Brackett, Harold Brooks, Patricia Hippler, Ralph Brooks and Richard Brooks.
Sharon would consider her greatest legacy her family, as she took great pride in her husband, children and grandchildren. Her love, encouragement and support extended to many others beyond her family.
A special thank you to the staff at Accolade Senior Living of Paxton as well as staff of Transitions Hospice for the love and care shown to Sharon.
A service of remembrance and celebration will be held at First United Methodist Church in Champaign on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Julia Melgreen officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Funeral Home, Savoy.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Champaign. Morgan Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.