SAVOY — Sharon Elaine Goller, 71, of Savoy, formerly of Watseka, passed away Wednesday (July 14, 2021) at Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
She was born on April 2, 1950, in Kankakee, the daughter of Victor W. and Florence (Seemann) Futcher, and they preceded her in death.
She is survived by one son, Sean (Rebecca) Goller of Portland, Ore.; one brother, Ronald (Carol) Futcher of St. Anne; one grandson, David; and several nieces and nephews.
Sharon attended First United Methodist Church in Champaign.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka, and private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her grandson David’s educational fund or First United Methodist Church, Champaign. Please share a memory at knappfuneralhomes.com.