ROBERTS — The family of Sharon Rose (Roetzel) Grant, of Milwaukee, Wis., is saddened to announce her passing on Friday (Sept. 3, 2021) at the age of 82, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sharon was born to Harold and Rose (Janssen) Roetzel on March 10, 1939, at home in rural Roberts. From early childhood on, she excelled in her educational endeavors. Sharon graduated from Roberts-Thawville High School in 1957. She was awarded a bachelor’s degree in education with honors from Southern Illinois University in 1961 and later a master's in science degree from the University of Illinois. Her outstanding teaching and administrative career culminated with 34 years (1974 to 2008) in the Milwaukee Public Schools system, where she served in the central office as an administrator for special education and student services across the city. The lives of thousands of students and parents were influenced by her. She dedicated herself to her career and received much recognition as an exceptional educator who was always willing to make the difficult decisions.
Her life was rich with many interests aside from her career. Sharon was an avid gardener, and visitors to her historic Milwaukee home were treated to a visual delight walking among the hollyhocks, phlox, bee balm, roses and other varieties in her garden. At the Roberts family home, she carefully tended the peonies as well as fruit trees that originated in her grandparents’ orchard in Buckley. Art and antiques graced her Milwaukee home, in which she loved entertaining and preparing delicious meals for her friends and family. She seldom missed a performance of the Milwaukee Florentine Opera Company and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Her travels took her to many countries, including China, Egypt, Greece, Spain, Russia, Germany and South Africa. She also visited many of America’s national parks, hiking to the scenic vistas she loved. Since her retirement in 2008, Sharon attended the First Ladies Luncheon in Washington, D.C., each year with her sisters, Karen and Betty Jo, relishing their time together in the nation’s capital. And her trips to the family home in Roberts for gatherings with extended family and childhood friends were a special part of the fabric of her life.
Sharon’s love for educational, cultural and travel pursuits was surpassed only by her love for her family and animals. Some of her beloved cats and constant companions throughout life were George, Olaf, Antje and Ben, in addition to the many feral cats she nurtured. The countless hours of joy they brought to her were some of her life’s fondest memories.
Sharon was a lifetime member of Sigma Kappa sorority and a member of the American Association of University Women. She was also a member and devoted supporter of The Nature Conservancy, Humane Society, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Best Friends Animal Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). It is safe to say that she never met one of God’s four-legged creatures she didn’t love.
She is survived by her sister Karen Ferraiolo (Lee Wleklinski) of Des Plaines; sister Betty Jo Poshard (Glenn) of Murphysboro; nephew Frank Ferraiolo (Alayne) of Des Plaines; nephew Dennis Poshard (Ashley) of Carbondale; niece, Kristen Lech-Poshard (Tom) of Carterville; uncle, Bill Janssen of Ault, Colo.; great-nieces and -nephews, Ava, Frankie Layne, Anthony, Harrison, Sterling, Stuart, America, Madeline, Tucker, Lydia, Nevaeh and Noah; and her special cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Roslyn Irene Roetzel; father, Harold John Roetzel; brother-in-law, Dr. Frank Ferraiolo; niece, Andrea (Ferraiolo) Steffens; and nephew, Jeffrey Steffens.
Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and the many friends she made throughout her lifetime.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 307 W. Weldon St., Roberts, from 2 to 2:30 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2:30 p.m. and burial in Lyman Township Cemetery. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Sharon Grant to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 86, Roberts, IL 60962; or the animal organization of the donor’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.