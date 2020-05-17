CHAMPAIGN — Sharon Harvey, 75, passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) after a long illness. She was born on Nov. 22, 1944, in Christopher, Ill., to Ella and Harry Harvey.
Sharon is survived by Sue Keehn, her devoted partner of 43 years.
She is also survived by her beloved, caring niece, Alicia, her husband, Joe, and their daughters, Mia, Ella and Julia (Athens, Ga.); her nephew, Brian Bevill, and his sons, Drake and Drew (Oakland, Ill.); and her brother-in-law, Richard Bevill (Trenton, Ill.).
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marilyn Bevill.
Sharon will be greatly missed by her extended loving Keehn family, Bob and Julie Keehn (Riverside), Diane Keehn (Fort Myers, Fla.), Bill, Krista, Kathleen and Jameson Keehn (Cincinnati), Bob Keehn and Jen Hull (Villa Park), Beth, Chris, Jackson, Gretchen and Jacob Germann (Crescent Springs, Ky.) and Cathy Keehn (Stuttgart, Germany).
Sharon received a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in counseling from Northern Illinois University. She was a counselor for the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office in the Adult Diversion and Victim Witness Program.
After retirement, she moved with Sue to Baltimore and then to Little Rock, where she found a second calling managing the bookstore at the William H. Bowen School of Law. Upon leaving Arkansas, Sharon was bestowed with the honorary title of “Arkansas Traveler,” joining the ranks of Maya Angelou and Gene Autry.
Sharon was a voracious reader of science fiction, fantasy and history. She was a quintessential fan of Illinois basketball and the Chicago Cubs.
Sharon was always eager to pull up a chair at the card table, enjoyed poker and didn’t mind a little horse racing now and then. She adored her many pets. She relished her time with friends on St. George Island.
Our dearest Sharon was a kind and loving soul who fought a brave and determined end-of-life battle.
We wish you peace, comfort, sunshine and gentle gulf breezes where you are now. Your family and friends will miss you. Our lives are better for having known you. You will always be cherished.
Per Sharon’s wishes, a celebration of her life will be held at the Esquire Lounge in Champaign at a date to be determined.
Sue and family extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Circle of Friends Daycare in Champaign and Country Health Care and Rehab for their friendship and kind and compassionate care. Sue also thanks Carle Hospice and Sharon’s doctors and nurses, especially Alex, Alyssa and Max.
Memorials can be made in Sharon’s name to the Circle of Friends Adult Daycare, 609 W. Washington St., Champaign, IL 61820, or to the activities fund at Country Health and Rehab, 2304 County Road 3000 N, Gifford, IL 61847.
Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join Sharon’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.