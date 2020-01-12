FAIRMOUNT — Sharon L. Hoag, 79, lifelong Fairmount area resident, passed away at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
She was born May 9, 1940, in Danville, the daughter of Edwin and Mary Jones Darr. Sharon and Clifford “Clint” Hoag were united in marriage Aug. 14, 1965, at United Methodist Church of Jamaica, Ill. Clint survives as well as two sons, Drew (Lisa) Hoag of Fairmount and Jason (Lori) Hoag of St. Charles, Mo. Seven grandchildren also survive: Shanon, Britny, Brandon, William, Benjamin, Abby and Elizabeth, aka “Bird.”
She was an active longtime member of the Fairmount Women’s Club and attended the First Baptist Church of Fairmount. Sharon also enjoyed traveling the world, however, northern Michigan held a special place in her heart.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. The Rev. Mike Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenview Cemetery, Fairmount. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at Robison Chapel.
Memorials to “Baby Fold” or the donor’s choice in care of Robison Chapel. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.