URBANA — It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Horney (Burgin) announce her sudden passing on Friday (Sept. 3, 2021) at the age of 81.
Sharon was born in Urbana in 1939 to Neil and Helen (Barcus) Burgin. Sharon married Roy E. Poll Jr. in 1955, and they would go on to have four children, Steven Poll of Savoy, Chris Poll of Urbana, Robert Poll of Urbana and Randy Poll (deceased).
Sharon later married Robert Horney in 1971, and he preceded her in death in 1997.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy; and grandson, Damon.
Survivors include her sons, Steve, Chris and Robert; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jeff Burgin (Rhonda) of Sidney; a stepsister, Lucinda Collins of St. Joseph; and a stepbrother, Mack Self of St. Joseph.
Sharon lived in Mississippi for some time, and she lived in Memphis, Tenn., where she and her husband, Robert, owned and operated a travel agency. She and Robert enjoyed their years in Memphis, where they met and became good friends with many up-and-coming musical artists. When Sharon returned to Urbana, she worked for Adams Memorials in Champaign for quite some time. The majority of her life was spent in Urbana, where she enjoyed time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two beloved cats, Sugar and Tootsie.
Sharon was a three-time breast cancer survivor. She always remained positive during her struggles with cancer and kept her positive attitude and wonderful sense of humor during those times. She loved sewing, crossword puzzles and interior design, but most of all, she loved being a grandma.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at noon at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Visitation will occur two hours prior to the celebration of life, from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will follow in Stanton Friends Cemetery, St. Joseph.