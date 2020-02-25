GIFFORD — Sharon Kay Huls of Gifford passed away at 11:25 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Country Health Nursing Home, Gifford.
Funeral services will at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas St., St. Joseph. The Rev. Andrew Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Kopmann Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon was born Feb. 8, 1945, in Champaign, a daughter of John L. and Anna (Ludwig) Huls.
She is survived by her brother, Lynn (Priscilla) Huls, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Delores Hinrichs.
Sharon graduated high school from Ann Carlson School, Jamestown, N.D., in 1968. She worked for many years in the Champaign County treasurer's office.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph.
Sharon loved traveling, especially to Hawaii and Florida for the warm weather, and spending time with family. She was also an avid Illini basketball fan.
Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, or Country Health Nursing Home, Gifford.