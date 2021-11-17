MONTICELLO — Sharon Rae Hunter, 81, of Monticello passed away at 12:41 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Sharon was born on Dec. 7, 1939, in Monticello, the daughter of Clifford and Marie (Oakley) Willis. She married James R. Hunter on June 30, 1989, in Monticello.
Sharon is survived by her husband, James Hunter of Monticello; sons, Darrel Darsham of Monticello and Dan Darsham (Lisa) of Onarga; Danny Hunter of Atlanta and Donna Pittman and Denita Hoffman, both of Monticello; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Becky Murdock of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Brandon Darsham; and brother-in-law, Lyle Murdock.
Sharon retired from the Piatt County jail as a cook. She was a member of Monticello Christian Church.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.