URBANA — Sharon B. Hyland, 84, of Urbana passed away at 8:50 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, after a short illness.
Sharon is survived by a large family, all of who love her deeply. This includes her stepchildren, Jeff (Annie) Hyland of Clarendon Hills and Judy Hyland of Gordon, Conn.; grandchildren, Heather Hyland (Mick) Madden, Holly Hyland, Jake Hyland, Megan (Bobby) Shaffer and John (Lauren) Wustman; and great-grandchildren, Finn Madden, Lucas Shaffer and Johnny and Avery Wustman.
Sharon is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Ball of Savoy and Susan Ball of Columbia, Md.; nieces and nephews, Michael Ball (Laurie Vial) of Champaign, Peggy Ball of Savoy, Brian (Sharon) Ball of rural Dewey, Nathan Ball of Columbia, Md., and Liz Ball (Paul Foisy) of Columbia, Md.; great-nieces and -nephews, Megan Ball (Todd) Heath of Tolono, Jamie Ball of rural Bement, Kyle Ball of Champaign, Amanda Peters of Ogden, Andrea (Troy) Ray of St. Joseph, Josh Peters of Jupiter, Fla., Claire Benjamin (Henry Fineberg) of Urbana, Neal Benjamin (Rich Dunn) of Bloomington and Abbie and Alex Ball of Maryland; and great-great-nephews, Joshua, Landyn and Jamison Heath, all of Tolono.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Maurice Lee Ball; mother, Ellen H. Robinett Ball Douglas; stepfather, Robert S. Douglas; older brother, Ronald H. Ball, and younger brother, David L. Ball, both in 2018; and nephew-in-law, Kevin Peters.
Sharon was also preceded in death by her husband, Jake Hyland, who passed away in 2013.
Sharon was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Champaign. She grew up in and around Foosland, but the family later moved to Urbana, and she graduated from Urbana High School in 1954. She kept in touch with her friends from high school, and they continued to be good friends and had lunch together for years until recently, when the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic prevented it.
Sharon worked many years at the University of Illinois, retired from the School of Chemical Sciences, where she served as the secretary to two heads of the Chemistry Department, Dr. Herbert Gutowsky and Dr. Jiri Jonas. Dr. Jonas said he was sad when she left, because she made his life easier and was so good at dealing with people.
In her retirement, Sharon looked after her mom and stepdad, spent lots of time with friends and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at Presence Covenant Hospital (currently OSF).
Sharon has always been an animal lover, and this love was passed on to her nieces and nephews in the area. Her black Labrador, Trixie, was her first child and was an honorary cousin to her brother’s kids.
During Sharon’s midlife, she met and fell in love with Bruno Schielzeth, the Urbana city arborist. They had many adventures enjoying good friends, gardening, nature and the outdoors. Bruno’s history with Pembroke Welsh corgis would shape their little family. Sharon and Bruno could be seen walking their "bunny butt" dogs around Lynn Street and the Fairlawn neighborhood in Urbana. There was Corey, Puppet and Murray (not all at the same time).
Sharon is also survived by her latest true love, Missy, the toy poodle, who was greatly loved by her late husband, Jake Hyland. Missy now makes her home with Sharon’s nephew, Michael Ball, his wife, Laurie Vial, and a slightly disgruntled cat named Alley.
Due to safety concerns, there will be no service for Sharon at this time. The family hopes to have a celebration of life in the future. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society (cuhumane.org/Donate/MakeaDonation.aspx). Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.