PEORIA — Sharon K. Griffy, 84, of Peoria, formerly of Urbana, passed from this life to her Eternal Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the evening of Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at her residence.
Sharon was born Aug. 4, 1938, in Fountain County, Ind., a daughter of Carrie Groce Compton and Arnold Keller.
She was the beloved mother of Kelly (Charles) Burmeister of Peoria and Shari (Kenny) Stewart and Robert “Robbie” Johnson, both of Attica, Ind. She was the beloved grandmother, “Gram,” of Mitchell (Megan) Burmeister, Emily (James) Tobin, Tyler Burmeister, Zackary Stewart and Kodie (Austin) Gates. She was “Grandma Great” or “G.G.,” to Henry Tobin, Brielle, Brezlin and Bronson Gates, and is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Sharon retired from the Champaign County Treasurer’s Office in 2002. She was an active member of Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church and Weber Street Church Bible Study. She loved gardening, shopping at Prairie Gardens, entertaining and lunches with her many friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Howard F. Griffy; her parents; and two sisters, Donna Shabow and Meredith Wright.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, 600 E. Pennsylvania Ave, Urbana.
Donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St, Urbana, IL 61802.
