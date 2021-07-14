ARMSTRONG — Sharon Kay Rosenberger, 77, of Armstrong passed away at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
Sharon was born on Jan. 21, 1944, in Cisco, the daughter of Olin Burr and Edith Marie (Smith) Wolfe. She married Fred Dean Rosenberger on Dec. 9, 1966, in Champaign. He preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2018.
She is survived by three daughters, Lori (Kirk) Donovan of Mansfield, Sherry Rosenberger of Houston and Robin Rosenberger of Rantoul; two sons, Scott Wolfe of Bismarck and Jesse (Stephanie Kirby) Rosenberger of Armstrong; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Hacker of Decatur; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother and seven sisters.
Sharon was an amazing grandmother and loved taking care of everybody. She enjoyed riding horses and farm life, especially taking care of the animals. She also enjoyed camping and working with her husband Fred at Rolling Hills Campground.
According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and she will be laid to rest at a later date at Partlow Cemetery in Armstrong.