TUSCOLA — Sharon L. Jolley, 84, of Tuscola passed away at 12:08 p.m. Monday (May 16, 2022) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Medical Center, Mattoon.
Celebration of life services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating. Burial will be in Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola.
Sharon was born on Dec. 19, 1937, in Mattoon, the daughter of Ronald N. and Alberta M. Plummer Hamilton. She married Fayne Jolley on Oct. 29, 1955, in Corinth, Miss. He preceded her in death on Sept. 3, 2012.
Survivors include her son, Rick Jolley of Tuscola; daughters, Jill Blankeney of Highland and Joy Cox of Tuscola; grandchildren, Kristy, Haley, Josh, Erica, Dylan, Ryan and Mindy; many great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Toni L. Jolley; and brother, Robert N. Hamilton.
Sharon worked as a cook at the Douglas County Jail in Tuscola for many years prior to her retirement.
Memorials are suggested to the Paralyzed Veterans of America or pva.org. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.