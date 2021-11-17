CHAMPAIGN — Sharon Lappin Lumsden was born on July 27, 1935, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, and passed away Saturday evening (Nov. 13, 2021).
She was the wife of Robert (Bob) Lumsden, daughter of Kenneth and Margaret Lappin and mother of Paul Lumsden.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Paul (wife Michele); granddaughters, Kendall and Natalie Lumsden; brother, Allen (wife Margie) Lappin; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Lappin.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Terry Lappin.
Sharon attended Champaign schools, Dr. Howard Elementary, Champaign Junior High and Champaign Senior High, Class of 1953. She graduated with honors from the University of Illinois in 1957, with a degree in art education.
She taught art for five years at a K-8 in Skokie from 1958 to 1962 and completed a master of fine arts in art education at the UI in 1963.
Sharon was the past president of Champaign-Urbana Tri-Delta Alumnae and the Champaign-Urbana Herb Society. She authored "Green Byways," a book about garden discoveries in the Great Lakes states. She was an avid Illini sports fan.
Sharon enjoyed bird-watching during extensive domestic and international travel. Australia was a favorite destination, with seven visits to that “down under” country. She loved herb gardening, swimming and crocheting, where she could play with the colors and textures she so enjoyed during her 25-year career as a weaver of limited-edition women’s garments. In recent years, she donated nearly 1,000 warm crocheted items to various local charitable programs.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.