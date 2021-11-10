Sharon Lynn Rogers Nov 10, 2021 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Sharon Lynn Rogers, 77, of Danville died at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.Services will be private. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos